Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Southern Miss Baseball named preseason Sun Belt favorites

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After an impressive 2022 season in their last season competing in the Conference USA, Southern Miss Baseball has been named the 2023 preseason favorites to win the Sun Belt Conference in just their first year as a league member.

The Golden Eagles were the regular season C-USA Champions last season, winning 47 games, and hosted an NCAA Tournament Super Regional in Hattiesburg at Pete Taylor Park for the first time in program history.

Southern Miss received 11 first place votes based on a vote from all 14 of the conference’s head baseball coaches to claim the top spot in the Sun Belt preseason poll as an overwhelming favorite.

The conference also released the preseason All-Sun Belt team and the preseason Pitcher of the Year award, accompanied by Golden Eagles.

Returning Southern Miss 2022 consensus All-American pitcher and Ferris Trophy award winner Tanner Hall has been tabbed the preseason Pitcher of the Year for the 2023 season as well as the starting pitcher on the preseason All-Sun Belt team.

Hall posted a 9-3 record with a 2.81 ERA, 146 strikeouts and just 14 walks over 109 innings pitched. He was named the C-USA Pitcher of the Year last season and was tabbed to the first team all-conference team.

Shortstop Dustin Dickerson outfielder Carson Paetow represent Southern Miss on the 2023 preseason all-conference team as well.

Southern Miss will open their 2023 season with a 3-game series against Liberty on Friday, February 17 at Pete Taylor Park. The first pitch is set for 4 p.m. The game will be streamed on ESPN Plus.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darrin Everett is charged with failure to yield to blue light, possession of methamphetamine,...
Suspect leads Jones, Forrest & Petal law enforcement on pursuit before arrest
A teen is facing a murder charge in the stabbing of their adoptive parents in South Carolina.
15-year-old arrested for stabbing newly adoptive parents, authorities say
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Fringes of southwestern Jefferson Davis County and northwestern Marion County were under a...
Tornado warning for area on Pine Belt edge
Circuit Court Judge Stanley Sorey announced Tuesday that the jury could not come to a unanimous...
Mistrial declared in former LPD officer’s case

Latest News

USM men's basketball receiving outpouring of community support
USM men's basketball expected to draw 7,000 for Thursday game at Reed Green
Former Ole Miss quarterback reunites with lost memento from Sugar Bowl
Former Ole Miss quarterback reunites with lost memento from Sugar Bowl
Jay Ladner, Southern Miss
Golden Eagles extend win streak to 7 games
Berry was selected for the award by the Pine Burr Area Council.
USM’s Coach Berry honored with Distinguished Citizen Award