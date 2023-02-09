Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Search continues for man who fell off barge into Mississippi River

Search continues for man who fell off barge into Mississippi River
Search continues for man who fell off barge into Mississippi River(The Natchez Democrat)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The recovery effort for a man who slipped off a barge and fell into the Mississippi River continued Wednesday.

Donny Mitchell, 50, of Louisiana, has not been seen since falling into the water Tuesday morning.

According to Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, the search team worked from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, stopping due to inclement weather conditions.

However, they plan to start back up on Thursday.

No dive teams were involved in the search because of currents and water temperatures, so only surface searches have been conducted so far.

The search involves Adams County Search and Rescue, Adams County Emergency Medical Assistance, the Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darrin Everett is charged with failure to yield to blue light, possession of methamphetamine,...
Suspect leads Jones, Forrest & Petal law enforcement on pursuit before arrest
A teen is facing a murder charge in the stabbing of their adoptive parents in South Carolina.
15-year-old arrested for stabbing newly adoptive parents, authorities say
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Fringes of southwestern Jefferson Davis County and northwestern Marion County were under a...
Tornado warning for area on Pine Belt edge
Circuit Court Judge Stanley Sorey announced Tuesday that the jury could not come to a unanimous...
Mistrial declared in former LPD officer’s case

Latest News

USM men's basketball receiving outpouring of community support
USM men's basketball expected to draw 7,000 for Thursday game at Reed Green
Krewe of St. Catherine to debut Friday night in Hattiesburg
The Krewe of St. Catherine is ready to stroll Friday night
Annual MPGA conference met Wednesday to discuss economic impact of Mississippi peanuts
Annual MPGA conference met Wednesday to discuss economic impact of Mississippi peanuts
Carey hosts teacher recruitment/retention conference
Carey conference brainstorms state’s teacher shortage
Carey hosts teacher recruitment/retention conference
Carey hosts teacher recruitment/retention conference