Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Saying ‘I love you’ on Valentine’s Day doesn’t need to break the bank

US will spend $25B+ this Valentine’s Day per the National Retail Federation
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Traditional Valentine’s Day gifts and celebrations can be quite pricey, but there are other ways to celebrate that are easier on your wallet.

The National Retail Federation projects that Americans will spend $25.9 billion this Valentine’s Day with more than half planning to spend almost $200.

Here are several ideas for celebrations that could save you a lot of money:

  • Use any gift cards you may have received as holiday gifts
  • Talk to your partner about curtailing costs and set mutual expectations
  • Plan to have dinner out the weekend before or after when prices may be lower
  • Cook dinner at home or get take-out
  • Plan and outdoor date and bring wine and appetizers
  • Skip Valentine’s themed gifts, which are always full price in February
  • Order flowers other than roses to reduce costs, and skip the vase

For more ideas on budget friendly dates, check out NerdWallet’s article on free or cheap activities.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darrin Everett is charged with failure to yield to blue light, possession of methamphetamine,...
Suspect leads Jones, Forrest & Petal law enforcement on pursuit before arrest
A teen is facing a murder charge in the stabbing of their adoptive parents in South Carolina.
15-year-old arrested for stabbing newly adoptive parents, authorities say
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Fringes of southwestern Jefferson Davis County and northwestern Marion County were under a...
Tornado warning for area on Pine Belt edge
A two-vehicle accident in Jones County sent three to the hospital Wednesday afternoon
1 seriously injured in 2-vehicle accident in Jones County

Latest News

McCain said the morning of breakout sessions and facility tours were followed by an afternoon...
Vicksburg city officials, tourism leaders visit Hub City to share resident service ideas
Saying ‘I love you’ on Valentine’s Day doesn’t need to break the bank
FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump try to open a door of the U.S. Capitol...
Jan. 6 rioter who menaced officer with Confederate flag gets prison
In this photo provided by Chad Fish, the remnants of a large balloon drift above the Atlantic...
US says China balloon could collect intelligence signals