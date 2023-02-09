Petal approves bids for splash pad, soccer fields at Robert E. Russell Sportsplex

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Petal’s Robert E. Russell Sportsplex is about to get bigger with new soccer fields and a splash pad, after the city’s Board of Aldermen approved the bids during Tuesday’s night meeting.

Petal Mayor Tony Ducker say he is hoping the soccer fields will be completed by this time next year, with the splash pad close to follow.

“We just want to get an area that is set for kids to play soccer, and this will be a fantastic opportunity to get kids involved in soccer that may otherwise have not been,” Ducker said. “It’s really a great expansion of what we are trying to do.”

According to the mayor, the splash pad will cost about $460,000, while the soccer fields will come in around $650,000.

Ducker said some conceptual ideas have been considered in design plans for the layout, but first, general work underground will need to happen first.

“We basically will have a huge grassing and drainage project more than anything, and then later on, you’ll have the options of setting up the fields,” Ducker said. “So, you may go with three fields or you may go with five.

“We will have to see what the interest is.”

Ducker said the project will be funded from the 3 percent restaurant sales tax that was approved a little more than a year ago.

“We want to be able to take care of a lot of the stuff we do have and expand when its feasible to do that,” Ducker said. “We are still trying to be (good) stewards of the money, so it is good to see some of these things come to life.”

The splash pad at the Sportsplex is expected to cover an estimated 2,325 square feet.

