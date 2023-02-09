Win Stuff
Peanut growers gathered for the 18th annual MPGA meeting

Audience members lend an ear during Wednesday's 18th annual meeting of the Mississippi Peanut...
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Words to live by could be heard Wednesday during the 18th annual meeting of the Mississippi Peanuts Growers Association:

“Peanuts are an important part of everyday life here in Mississippi... and even around the world.”

So says Andy Gipson.. one of the speakers at the state meeting.

“Peanuts are everywhere,” Gipson said. “Mississippi is number nine in the nation in peanut production, and we are really proud of our peanut farmers.

“All of our farmers, really, but our peanut farmers, doing work every American can relate to. It’s great food, it’s something I enjoy as a snack, and who doesn’t love peanut butter?”

The impact that peanuts have on an empty stomach isn’t the only impact that was discussed Wednesday.

Since Mississippi ranks so high in peanut production, the economic impact is huge.

And not only do peanuts benefit the economy and growth in Mississippi, but they also are one of the least expensive to produce and purchase.

“We are the cheapest source of nut protein out there, said Malcolm Broome, MPGA executive director. “Sixty percent of our peanuts go into peanut butter and down this way, we produce a variety called ‘runner peanuts.’”

To find out more about the Mississippi Peanut Growth Association, visit http://www.misspeanuts.com/

During the annual convention, peanut growers learned about the most recent research on peanuts, crop management, and more.

