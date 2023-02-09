Win Stuff
Pass Christian High students learn real-world skills during CTE month

On Wednesday, a group of students at Pass Christian High School received a glimpse of the real world as part of Career and Technical Education month.
By Lauren Martinez
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Dozens of CTE groups around the country are raising awareness and prepping students this February for a successful future.

Alana Storey, 15, said she gained valuable insight into money management and wants to share her new knowledge with her peers.

“When they get out in the real world, I want to be with people who know what they’re doing, too,” Storey said. “I don’t want to be with people who have no clue what they’re doing. I feel like everybody should understand how to budget their money.”

The students learned financial literacy and nutritional wellness among other things. Pass Christian educator Jennifer Frye believes this is the most critical information you can teach students to succeed after graduation.

“Career and technical education is what drives our economy,” she said. “We want to get our students ready for the career force and for sending them out into the real world. That’s what career and technical education is all about.”

Frye’s efforts are sincerely appreciated by many of her students, including 16-year-old Matheus Felix, who said Frye is doing a great job at preparing him and his classmates for the next chapter in their lives.

“Ms. Frye teaches us so much in that class,” he says. “I just feel like we could take that instead of just going to different classes and learning something and forgetting about it the next day.”

Felix admits he now has a better idea of not only what professional path to take but also his personal path as well.

“Since we’re talking more about people and about infants, like teenagers nowadays just need somebody to talk to so probably therapy or psychiatric type stuff,” he added.

The Pass Christian High School students will continue exploring career options. Later this month they will take on a massive community service project with a local nursing home.

