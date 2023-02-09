Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

New Orleans suffers third mass shooting of the year, fifth in two months

Two people were killed and another three were injured, including two children, in a shooting at...
Two people were killed and another three were injured, including two children, in a shooting at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Bullard Avenue, according to the NOPD.(WVUE)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Not six weeks into the new year and New Orleans police have investigated three mass shootings.

Expand that timeframe by one month, and New Orleans has seen five mass shootings since the beginning of last December.

The city’s latest mass gun violence incident happened Wednesday night (Feb. 8) in New Orleans East near the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Bullard Avenue.

Details remain limited, but in a press release, police say an unknown number of gunmen opened fire on a vehicle at the intersection, killing two people and wounding three more, including two young boys, ages 3 and 8.

Both New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Interim Superintendent of Police Michelle Woodfork appeared at a Mardi Gras public safety press conference the following day but could not provide any additional information, citing the ongoing investigation.

New Orleans Mardi Gras public safety

New Orleans officials provide update on Mardi Gras public safety plans

Posted by WVUE FOX 8 on Thursday, February 9, 2023

The first two mass shootings of the year happened two days apart in early January.

On Tues., Jan. 3, four men were shot in Central City on South Rocheblave Street.

Two days later, two people were killed and another three were injured on Thurs., Jan. 5, in Central City near the intersection of St. Andrew Street and Rev. John Raphael Jr. Way.

Only a few days prior, on December 26, two 19-year-olds were killed and four others were wounded overnight in a Lower 9th Ward mass shooting at a Christmas party.

Weeks before that, on Dec. 8, four people were shot at a Dollar Tree on Chef Mentuer Highway at the edge of Gentilly, including two shoppers.

Four people were shot, including two innocent bystanders, in a shooting at the Dollar Tree on...
Four people were shot, including two innocent bystanders, in a shooting at the Dollar Tree on Chef Menteur Highway, according to the New Orleans Police Department.(WVUE)

There have been 98 people shot in New Orleans since the beginning of the year. Nearly a third of those victims have died.

By this time last year, there were 95 victims of gun violence. In 2022, New Orleans saw the most murders in a single year since 1996.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-vehicle accident in Jones County sent three to the hospital Wednesday afternoon
1 seriously injured in 2-vehicle accident in Jones County
A U.S. Marshals fugitive team found the girl Tuesday in Port Huron, Michigan, a year after her...
Girl missing over year found in closet of Michigan home
Homeowner Jessie Graham stands with his dog, Rascal, as firefighters work to put out the fire...
Jones County couple & pets escape early morning house fire
Favre is seeking actual and punitive damages, court costs, pre- and post-judgment interests on...
Brett Favre suing state auditor, Shannon Sharpe, Pat McAfee for defamation
Hattiesburg police are seeking a suspect in connection with a commercial robbery that took...
HPD seeking commercial burglary suspect

Latest News

Southern Pines Animal Shelter receives generous donation
Southern Pines Animal Shelter receives generous donation
JDC school district holds 1st spelling bee in three years
JDC school district holds 1st spelling bee in three years
Tree seedlings distributed in Forrest County Thursday
Tree seedlings distributed in Forrest County Thursday
7th annual Renaissance Fest at the Hattiesburg Zoo set for later this month
7th annual Renaissance Fest at the Hattiesburg Zoo set for later this month
Message to PRCC students: Be open-minded
Message to PRCC students: Be open-minded