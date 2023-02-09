Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Mississippi Agricultural Commissioner speaks on egg prices

With warmer weather, the disease that felled so many egg-laying hens is expected to dissipate.
With warmer weather, the disease that felled so many egg-laying hens is expected to dissipate.(WDAM)
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 7:37 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner Andy Gipson knows his eggs.

And Gipson said the loss of 42 million egg-laying hens to disease is just one of the factors that have sent the price of the breakfast staple through the proverbial roof at the local supermarket.

“They’re having to rebuild these flocks and layers to be back where we need to be,” Gipson said. “Meanwhile, all of the inflation is already bad enough, but this has made egg (prices) that much worse.

“So, again, it’s a big problem,” Gipson said.

It’s believed that the disease that has contributed to so much havoc in egg markets will die out as the weather gets warmer, Gipson said, which will, hopefully, bring egg prices down.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recovery effort underway after man working on barge slips, falls into Mississippi River
Recovery effort underway after man working on barge slips, falls into Mississippi River
McClain Lodge receives multiple USDA violations
USDA cites McClain Lodge for multiple violations
Darrin Everett is charged with failure to yield to blue light, possession of methamphetamine,...
Suspect leads Jones, Forrest & Petal law enforcement on pursuit before arrest
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Grounds of sacred Mississippi Choctaw burial ground vandalized
Grounds of sacred Mississippi Choctaw burial ground vandalized

Latest News

Fringes of southwestern Jefferson Davis County and northwestern Marion County were under a...
Tornado warning for area on Pine Belt edge
The high school's acapella group is headed to Knoxville, Tenn., this weekend.
Traces of Blue set to compete in Knoxville
Audience members lend an ear during Wednesday's 18th annual meeting of the Mississippi Peanut...
Peanut growers gathered for the 18th annual MPGA meeting
A Jackson man was sentenced to 12 years on federal charges
Jackson man sentenced to 12 years on federal charges