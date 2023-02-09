Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Krewe of St. Catherine’s inaugural Mardi Gras parade set to stroll

The inaugural Krewe of St. Catherine's will roll ... errrrmm ... will walk through downtown...
The inaugural Krewe of St. Catherine's will roll ... errrrmm ... will walk through downtown Hattiesburg starting at 7 p.m. Friday(Lynne Mitchell | WAFB)
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Ready to celebrate a stroll through downtown Hattiesburg, Mardi-Gras-style?

Then pick your spot Friday night.

The Krewe of St. Catherine’s inaugural Mardi Gras parade will be held on Friday, starting at 7 p.m. in downtown Hattiesburg.

The walking parade encourages people to travel without using a motorized vehicle, with parade participants instead using the likes of bikes, dogs, horses or their very own feet.

The goal: Get people to come out, have a good time and celebrate the culture of Hattiesburg.

“We chose St. Catherine because she is the patron saint of a lot of things that relate to Hattiesburg,” said Rebecca Chandler, co-founder of the krewe. “She is the patron saint of librarians, scholars, crafters, people (who) work with a wheel.

“The wheel is one of her symbols, which relates to the Hub City sign. So, we want to see crews that will celebrate those things.”

The parade will go down Main Street and end on Front Street.

A block party is set to follow, ending at 10:30 p.m.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darrin Everett is charged with failure to yield to blue light, possession of methamphetamine,...
Suspect leads Jones, Forrest & Petal law enforcement on pursuit before arrest
Recovery effort underway after man working on barge slips, falls into Mississippi River
Recovery effort underway after man working on barge slips, falls into Mississippi River
McClain Lodge receives multiple USDA violations
USDA cites McClain Lodge for multiple violations
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
A teen is facing a murder charge in the stabbing of their adoptive parents in South Carolina.
15-year-old arrested for stabbing newly adoptive parents, authorities say

Latest News

6pm Headlines 2/8
6pm Headlines 2/8
Sumrall High School sending acapella team to compete in Knoxville
Sumrall High School sending acapella team to compete in Knoxville
A two-vehicle accident in Jones County sent three to the hospital Wednesday afternoon
1 seriously injured in 2-vehicle accident in Jones County
10pm Headlines 2/8
10pm Headlines 2/8