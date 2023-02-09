Krewe of St. Catherine’s inaugural Mardi Gras parade set to stroll

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Ready to celebrate a stroll through downtown Hattiesburg, Mardi-Gras-style?

Then pick your spot Friday night.

The Krewe of St. Catherine’s inaugural Mardi Gras parade will be held on Friday, starting at 7 p.m. in downtown Hattiesburg.

The walking parade encourages people to travel without using a motorized vehicle, with parade participants instead using the likes of bikes, dogs, horses or their very own feet.

The goal: Get people to come out, have a good time and celebrate the culture of Hattiesburg.

“We chose St. Catherine because she is the patron saint of a lot of things that relate to Hattiesburg,” said Rebecca Chandler, co-founder of the krewe. “She is the patron saint of librarians, scholars, crafters, people (who) work with a wheel.

“The wheel is one of her symbols, which relates to the Hub City sign. So, we want to see crews that will celebrate those things.”

The parade will go down Main Street and end on Front Street.

A block party is set to follow, ending at 10:30 p.m.

