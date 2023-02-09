Win Stuff
JSU Women’s Basketball player named SWAC Player of the Week(WLBT/JSU Athletics)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Southwestern Athletic Conference has tabbed Jackson State center Daphane White as the conference’s Player of the Week.

Last week, head coach Tomekia Reed and the Lady Tigers hosted Mississippi Valley and Arkansas-Pine Bluff, beating the two SWAC foes by a total of 57 points.

White played a big role in the Lady Tigers’ dominant week of performances, averaging a league high 21 points per game to go along with 10.5 rebounds per contest. She also recorded a double-double in both games and shot 73 percent from the field between the two contests.

On the year, White averages 10.5 points per game and 8.4 rebounds per contest.

JSU has a 13-8 overall record and a 10-1 conference request this season.

The Lady Tigers will travel to Tallahassee, Florida to take on Florida A&M on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m.

