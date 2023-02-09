Jones County couple & pets escape early morning house fire

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A couple in Jones County are holding their pet dog and pig close after escaping a house fire early on Thursday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m. on Feb. 9, crews from the Rustin, Sandersville and Powers volunteer fire departments responded to emergency calls at 304 Red Hill Florence Road in the Rustin community. The firefighters found a single-wide mobile home fully engulfed in flames.

Dana Bumgardner, public information officer with the Jones County Fire Council, said the floor of the home had already been completely compromised.

As a steady rain fell, firefighters mounted a defensive approach to put out the flames and keep them from spreading.

The homeowner, Jessie Graham, had already escaped with his wife, dog and pet pig.

Graham said a popping noise awakened him and his wife, and then his dog, Rascal, started barking. They soon realized there was smoke in the house.

The Grahams said they attempted to locate and extinguish the fire, which they believed was in the living room, but they had to abandon that plan due to heavy smoke.

Bumgardner said the home sustained significant damage, but no injuries were reported.

Emserv Ambulance Service also responded to the scene.

