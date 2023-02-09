Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Jones County couple & pets escape early morning house fire

Homeowner Jessie Graham stands with his dog, Rascal, as firefighters work to put out the fire...
Homeowner Jessie Graham stands with his dog, Rascal, as firefighters work to put out the fire at his house.(Powers VFD)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 9:22 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A couple in Jones County are holding their pet dog and pig close after escaping a house fire early on Thursday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m. on Feb. 9, crews from the Rustin, Sandersville and Powers volunteer fire departments responded to emergency calls at 304 Red Hill Florence Road in the Rustin community. The firefighters found a single-wide mobile home fully engulfed in flames.

Dana Bumgardner, public information officer with the Jones County Fire Council, said the floor of the home had already been completely compromised.

As a steady rain fell, firefighters mounted a defensive approach to put out the flames and keep them from spreading.

The homeowner, Jessie Graham, had already escaped with his wife, dog and pet pig.

Graham said a popping noise awakened him and his wife, and then his dog, Rascal, started barking. They soon realized there was smoke in the house.

The Grahams said they attempted to locate and extinguish the fire, which they believed was in the living room, but they had to abandon that plan due to heavy smoke.

Around 3:30 a.m. on Feb. 9, crews from the Rustin, Sandersville and Powers volunteer fire...
Around 3:30 a.m. on Feb. 9, crews from the Rustin, Sandersville and Powers volunteer fire departments responded to emergency calls at 304 Red Hill Florence Road in the Rustin community.(Jones County Fire Council)

Bumgardner said the home sustained significant damage, but no injuries were reported.

Emserv Ambulance Service also responded to the scene.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darrin Everett is charged with failure to yield to blue light, possession of methamphetamine,...
Suspect leads Jones, Forrest & Petal law enforcement on pursuit before arrest
A teen is facing a murder charge in the stabbing of their adoptive parents in South Carolina.
15-year-old arrested for stabbing newly adoptive parents, authorities say
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Fringes of southwestern Jefferson Davis County and northwestern Marion County were under a...
Tornado warning for area on Pine Belt edge
Circuit Court Judge Stanley Sorey announced Tuesday that the jury could not come to a unanimous...
Mistrial declared in former LPD officer’s case

Latest News

USM men's basketball receiving outpouring of community support
USM men's basketball expected to draw 7,000 for Thursday game at Reed Green
Krewe of St. Catherine to debut Friday night in Hattiesburg
The Krewe of St. Catherine is ready to stroll Friday night
Annual MPGA conference met Wednesday to discuss economic impact of Mississippi peanuts
Annual MPGA conference met Wednesday to discuss economic impact of Mississippi peanuts
Carey hosts teacher recruitment/retention conference
Carey conference brainstorms state’s teacher shortage