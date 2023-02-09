HPD seeking commercial burglary suspect

From Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Office

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are seeking a Hattiesburg man allegedly involved in a recent commercial burglary.

Bobby Boone, 51, has an active arrest warrant sworn in his name in connection to breaking into the 4th Street Bar, 2505 W. Fourth St., Hattiesburg, this past Sunday.

HPD is asking of anyone has any information regarding where Boone’s location, please call HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-7867 (STOP).

