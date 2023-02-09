Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

HPD seeking commercial burglary suspect

Hattiesburg police are seeking a suspect in connection with a commercial robbery that took...
Hattiesburg police are seeking a suspect in connection with a commercial robbery that took place Sunday.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Office

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are seeking a Hattiesburg man allegedly involved in a recent commercial burglary.

Bobby Boone, 51, has an active arrest warrant sworn in his name in connection to breaking into the 4th Street Bar, 2505 W. Fourth St., Hattiesburg, this past Sunday.

HPD is asking of anyone has any information regarding where Boone’s location, please call HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-7867 (STOP).

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recovery effort underway after man working on barge slips, falls into Mississippi River
Recovery effort underway after man working on barge slips, falls into Mississippi River
McClain Lodge receives multiple USDA violations
USDA cites McClain Lodge for multiple violations
Darrin Everett is charged with failure to yield to blue light, possession of methamphetamine,...
Suspect leads Jones, Forrest & Petal law enforcement on pursuit before arrest
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Grounds of sacred Mississippi Choctaw burial ground vandalized
Grounds of sacred Mississippi Choctaw burial ground vandalized

Latest News

Fringes of southwestern Jefferson Davis County and northwestern Marion County were under a...
Tornado warning for area on Pine Belt edge
With warmer weather, the disease that felled so many egg-laying hens is expected to dissipate.
Mississippi Agricultural Commissioner speaks on egg prices
The high school's acapella group is headed to Knoxville, Tenn., this weekend.
Traces of Blue set to compete in Knoxville
Audience members lend an ear during Wednesday's 18th annual meeting of the Mississippi Peanut...
Peanut growers gathered for the 18th annual MPGA meeting