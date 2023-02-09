Hinds Co. woman becomes millionaire after claiming largest lottery prize in state history

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hinds County woman has become an overnight millionaire after claiming the $4 million prize she won back in January.

The Mississippi Lottery made the announcement Thursday, saying that they also visited with her and asked how she would be spending her newfound fortune.

The ticket was the largest in Mississippi Lottery history.

The retailer who sold the winning ticket, the Chevron in Byram, will also receive $5,000.

