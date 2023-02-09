Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Hinds Co. woman becomes millionaire after claiming largest lottery prize in state history

Money
Money(MGN)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hinds County woman has become an overnight millionaire after claiming the $4 million prize she won back in January.

The Mississippi Lottery made the announcement Thursday, saying that they also visited with her and asked how she would be spending her newfound fortune.

The ticket was the largest in Mississippi Lottery history.

The retailer who sold the winning ticket, the Chevron in Byram, will also receive $5,000.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-vehicle accident in Jones County sent three to the hospital Wednesday afternoon
1 seriously injured in 2-vehicle accident in Jones County
A U.S. Marshals fugitive team found the girl Tuesday in Port Huron, Michigan, a year after her...
Girl missing over year found in closet of Michigan home
Homeowner Jessie Graham stands with his dog, Rascal, as firefighters work to put out the fire...
Jones County couple & pets escape early morning house fire
Favre is seeking actual and punitive damages, court costs, pre- and post-judgment interests on...
Brett Favre suing state auditor, Shannon Sharpe, Pat McAfee for defamation
Hattiesburg police are seeking a suspect in connection with a commercial robbery that took...
HPD seeking commercial burglary suspect

Latest News

Southern Pines Animal Shelter receives generous donation
Southern Pines Animal Shelter receives generous donation
JDC school district holds 1st spelling bee in three years
JDC school district holds 1st spelling bee in three years
Tree seedlings distributed in Forrest County Thursday
Tree seedlings distributed in Forrest County Thursday
7th annual Renaissance Fest at the Hattiesburg Zoo set for later this month
7th annual Renaissance Fest at the Hattiesburg Zoo set for later this month
Message to PRCC students: Be open-minded
Message to PRCC students: Be open-minded