Hattiesburg Zoo invites all ‘merrymakers’ to annual Renaissance Fest

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hear ye, hear ye! All lords, ladies, knights and merrymakers are invited to the 7th annual Renaissance Fest at the Hattiesburg Zoo.

As one of the zoo’s most popular events, the annual Renaissance Fest offers guests a wide variety of festivities. There will be roaming animal encounters, hands-on educational activities, combat training, lots of good food and live-action roleplay like the fan-favorite knighting ceremony.

Guests on the quest for knighthood will need to master their skills in the areas of academics, crafts and defense. For those that successfully complete an activity scavenger hunt, festival royalty will perform a knighting ceremony at 1:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

Some activities guests can explore include making butter and candles at the Crafting Circle or learning about herbs at the apothecary. Guests can also practice their combat skills in archery and sword fighting.

When it’s time to take a break, the zoo will offer a feast of food options and sweat mugs of mead.

The Medieval Cantina menu items will include burgers, chicken-on-a-stick, meat pies, fries and funnel cake fries.

However, those wanting to eat in true Medieval fashion should stop by the turkey leg stand (no utensils required) or try Ye Olde Pizza Truck, which offers whole pizzas, single flatbreads and garlic knots.

Finally, guests can stop at the Back Tavern to quench their thirst, where they can purchase a souvenir goblet and sample mead flights, Suzy Braggot, beer and cocktails.

The 7th annual Renaissance Fest will be on February 25th and 26th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Renaissance Fest costs $10 for adults and $8 for children. Tickets will be sold at the gate, and annual passes DO APPLY. Attraction tickets for the carousel and high adventures ropes course are sold separately.

The Hattiesburg Zoo has partnered with the live-action roleplay games, Cerroneth and Aftermath, to provide guests with an immersive and entertaining event.

Guests are encouraged to wear Renaissance-period costumes. No real weapons, however, are allowed at the zoo.

