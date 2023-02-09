Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Forrest County Soil and Water Conservation District gives free tree seedlings

Forrest County Soil and Water Conservation District hands out seedlings in honor of Arbor Day
Forrest County Soil and Water Conservation District hands out seedlings in honor of Arbor Day(WDAM Staff)
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -In preparation for Mississippi’s Arbor Day, the Forrest County Soil and Water Conservation District handed out Thursday more than 1,700 free trees to landowners.

It marked the 30th year the Forrest County SWCD has handed out the free seedlings.

The trees included Chinese chestnut, chestnut oak, sawtooth oak, American plum, hazelnut, persimmon and pecan.

Erica Atchison, who works as a soil conservation technician at the Hattiesburg field office, said to consider choosing seedlings that help the native wildlife.

“Trees are very important for the environment in many different ways, more so than what people think,” Atchison said. “All the variety we are handing out (Thursday) benefits wildlife native to Mississippi.

“Trees are also a great way to prevent erosion of the soils, they are one of the best ways to hold everything together.”

Atchison said the native plants help keep everything in balance.

“Look at the planting zones in your the areas, look at your soil types of what plant is going to flourish the best in that area,” Atchison said. “Some trees like a sandier soil. Some trees like a more wet soil.

“So, just do your research.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darrin Everett is charged with failure to yield to blue light, possession of methamphetamine,...
Suspect leads Jones, Forrest & Petal law enforcement on pursuit before arrest
A teen is facing a murder charge in the stabbing of their adoptive parents in South Carolina.
15-year-old arrested for stabbing newly adoptive parents, authorities say
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
A two-vehicle accident in Jones County sent three to the hospital Wednesday afternoon
1 seriously injured in 2-vehicle accident in Jones County
Fringes of southwestern Jefferson Davis County and northwestern Marion County were under a...
Tornado warning for area on Pine Belt edge

Latest News

City of Petal approves bids for new splash pad and soccer fields
Petal approves bids for splash pad, soccer fields at Robert E. Russell Sportsplex
McCain said the morning of breakout sessions and facility tours were followed by an afternoon...
Vicksburg city officials, tourism leaders visit Hub City to share resident service ideas
The Hattiesburg Zoo is hosting its 4th annual Renaissance Fest this weekend.
Hattiesburg Zoo invites all ‘merrymakers’ to annual Renaissance Fest
Rep. Shanda Yates
Bill to allow recall of elected city leaders fails on narrow House vote