Forrest County Soil and Water Conservation District gives free tree seedlings

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -In preparation for Mississippi’s Arbor Day, the Forrest County Soil and Water Conservation District handed out Thursday more than 1,700 free trees to landowners.

It marked the 30th year the Forrest County SWCD has handed out the free seedlings.

The trees included Chinese chestnut, chestnut oak, sawtooth oak, American plum, hazelnut, persimmon and pecan.

Erica Atchison, who works as a soil conservation technician at the Hattiesburg field office, said to consider choosing seedlings that help the native wildlife.

“Trees are very important for the environment in many different ways, more so than what people think,” Atchison said. “All the variety we are handing out (Thursday) benefits wildlife native to Mississippi.

“Trees are also a great way to prevent erosion of the soils, they are one of the best ways to hold everything together.”

Atchison said the native plants help keep everything in balance.

“Look at the planting zones in your the areas, look at your soil types of what plant is going to flourish the best in that area,” Atchison said. “Some trees like a sandier soil. Some trees like a more wet soil.

“So, just do your research.”

