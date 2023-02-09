First medical marijuana dispensary opens in Ocean Springs

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - A Wednesday ribbon-cutting event officially welcomed the first medical marijuana dispensary to Ocean Springs.

Co-owner Evan Daily has been in the medical marijuana business since 2020. He said he is bringing that knowledge into the new dispensary located on Marks Road.

“The second I stepped on the Coast and made the Coast my residency, Ocean Springs is the city to be. It’s always something to do, the culture, the city,” Dailey said.

During the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Ward 1 Alderman Jennifer Burgess and Ward 2 Alderman Rickey Authement had a chance to welcome the new business to the City of Discovery.

According to Dailey, the dispensary aims to do much more than sell products. He also wants to inform people about the benefits of medical cannabis.

“There’s so much information and knowledge than just walking into a dispensary and saying I want the highest THC level you want. ‘Hey, what’s going on? How did you obtain this card? And how can we provide you with some relief?’ That’s our only goal,” Dailey said.

Co-owner Tabitha Bond is using her nurse practitioner background to help people without narcotics.

“I deal with HIV. I deal with PTSD. I had an AIDS patient specifically the other day who would’ve benefited greatly from this type of medication. He is nauseated all the time. He lost 50 pounds. It would really help his anxiety and help his nausea,” Bond said.

Magnolia Healing is now the fifth medical marijuana dispensary to open on the Coast. Other locations include Bay St. Louis, Biloxi, and D’Iberville.

