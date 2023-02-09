Carey conference brainstorms state’s teacher shortage

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - For a second consecutive year, William Carey University gathered some of the brightest minds from the realm of Mississippi education to discuss strategies to curtail the state’s teacher shortage.

The Teacher Recruitment/Retention Conference offered strategies to not only attract new teachers to the classroom, but keep them in the ranks over the years.

