Carey conference brainstorms state’s teacher shortage

By Marissa McCardell
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:04 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - For a second consecutive year, William Carey University gathered some of the brightest minds from the realm of Mississippi education to discuss strategies to curtail the state’s teacher shortage.

The Teacher Recruitment/Retention Conference offered strategies to not only attract new teachers to the classroom, but keep them in the ranks over the years.

