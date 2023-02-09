Win Stuff
1 seriously injured in 2-vehicle accident in Jones County

A two-vehicle accident in Jones County sent three to the hospital Wednesday afternoon
A two-vehicle accident in Jones County sent three to the hospital Wednesday afternoon(Powers Volunteer Fire Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 10:01 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
From Jones County Fire Council Public Information Office

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-vehicle accident Wednesday in the Glade community in Jones County sent three people to the hospital, one with what appeared to be life-threatening injuries.

The Jones County Fire Council said that shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday that Glade, Ovett and Powers volunteer fire departments responded to a two-vehicle collision on Mississippi 15 south at George Boutwell Road.

Apparently, one of the vehicles was heading south and had stopped on Mississippi15 to turn when it was rear-ended by the other vehicle.

The other vehicle subsequently crossed over the northbound lane, ran off the road and went into the tree line.

Firefighters assisted with traffic control and rendered emergency medical aid. 

Two persons sustained what appeared to be minor injuries, while one individual sustained what appeared to be life-threatening injuries. Emserv transported all three to the emergency department.

One vehicle sustained moderate damage, while the other sustained major damage.

Jones County Sheriff’s Department and Mississippi Highway Patrol also were on scene.

