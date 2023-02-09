02/09 Ryan’s “Post Storm” Thursday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Expect to see some positive changes to your weather across the area today! Last night’s front is now gone to the East, and the effects of the cold front are already being felt as the winds have shifted from the south to the north, bringing cooler and drier air. It’s just not going to be significantly cooler or drier, so temper those expectations! Temperatures will fall, but only into the 50s for the late morning hours and mid-to-upper 60s for the afternoon. That’s down 10 degrees from yesterday’s high, but still above average. Expect to see a noticibly cooler morning tomorrow as well, not frosty or anything, but we will fall into the chilly 40s as we finish off the work week. We’ll actually see a frosty morning by Sunday morning, after a lingering low pressure system finally moves eastward bringing our coolest and driest weather. That means we’ll keep more cloud cover than we initially thought for Friday, and at least a few showers in the morning and early afternoon for Saturday before it begins to clear.

But clear it will, and that’ll take us into a beautifully sunny and appropriately cool Super Bowl Sunday! We’ll keep the sun on Monday as well, but after that another bout of lingering rain returns.

