Zion Williamson to sit out Pelicans’ next 3 games, miss All-Star Game, report says

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Zion Williamson will miss the Pelicans’ next three games and will not participate in the NBA All-Star Game, as he continues to recover from a right hamstring injury, according to a published report.

Williamson will be evaluated again after the All-Star break, according to a tweet from ESPN reporter Andrew Lopez, citing Pelicans coach Willie Green. He already has missed New Orleans’ last 19 games.

Williamson hasn’t played since injuring his leg Jan. 2 during a 120-11 loss to the Sixers in Philadelphia.

Despite the injury absence, Williamson was named Jan. 26 to the starting five for the Western Conference in the NBA All-Star Game, scheduled for Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City.

