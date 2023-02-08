Suspect leads Jones, Forrest & Petal law enforcement on pursuit before arrest

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County man led law enforcement across county lines Tuesday before being arrested for possession of illegal substances and eluding police.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Darrin Everett led three JCSD patrol units on a pursuit along Delk Road to Eatonville Road and down Evelyn Gandy Parkway. Units from the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office and the Petal Police joined the chase as Everett crossed into their districts.

Lance Chancellor, public information officer for the JCSD, said the incident started when JCSD deputies responded to three separate domestic disturbance calls at a residence on Delk Road.

On the third response, the homeowner said that Everett, their son, had taken his mother’s Toyota Camry and was armed with a knife. Everett later drove up to the home in the Camry while deputies were on the scene.

Chancellor said that deputies ordered Everett to stop and exit the vehicle, but he failed to comply and left the property.

Near the intersection of Evelyn Gandy Parkway and U.S. 11, patrol units were able to box in Everett’s vehicle and end the pursuit.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department took Everett into custody with the following charges: failure to yield to blue light, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and resisting arrest.

Everett is currently in the Jones County Adult Detention Facility awaiting his initial court appearance.

