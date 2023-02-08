SkillsUSA Region 5 Competition held at Jones College

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Tuesday, high school students put their career skills to the test at Jones College for the SkillsUSA Region 5 Competition.

Approximately 170 high school students and their advisers, from Clarke County to the Coast, participated in the annual event, which gave students the opportunity to be tested in various areas including welding, cabinet making, carpentry and prepared speech.

Bailey Bryant, the state president of SkillsUSA, said all these areas are crucial for future career development.

“It gets them out there, and it gets people to recognize them,” said Bryant. “You know, name recognition is the biggest thing today, and if you know somebody, you have better chances of getting a job.”

Nichole Williams, the Mississippi director for SkillsUSA, said this competition provides students with the tools and foundation they need to be successful.

“We work with business and industry leaders to prepare our students to enter the skilled workforce,” said Williams. “We are bridging the gap between skilled labor trade.”

With other testing areas including job interviews, a quiz bowl and extemporaneous speaking, Bryant says this competition was based on a networking idea for students and industry leaders.

“I look over these past two years as I’ve been serving as a state leader, and I’m just so humble and thankful that this has opened my eyes, and I’m able to grow a leader not only in this organization but (also) in life as well,” Bryant said.

Students who place first, second and third will move on to the state competition in Jackson.

