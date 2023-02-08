Win Stuff
Nashville’s Ashton Shepherd to headline 34th Okatoma Festival

The festival will also feature a parade and dozens of arts, crafts and food vendors.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:08 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - The headline performer for the 2023 Okatoma Festival is a Nashville singer and songwriter from Alabama.

The Covington County Chamber of Commerce has announced Ashton Shepherd will take the main stage in Collins during the annual event, which will take place May 6.

The festival will also feature a parade and dozens of arts, crafts and food vendors.

“Altogether, we’ll have about 200 craft (vendors), and it grows every year,” said Marie Shoemake, executive director of the Covington County Chamber of Commerce. “That includes our food vendors, which we have about 29 food vendors, and it’s a good variety of food, everything from homemade ice cream to crawfish.”

This will be the 34 year the Okatoma Festival has been held.

