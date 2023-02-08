Mistrial declared in former LPD officer’s case

Win Stuff
Circuit Court Judge Stanley Sorey announced Tuesday that the jury could not come to a unanimous verdict in the trial against Christopher Wade Robertson.(Source: MGN)
By WDAM Staff
Feb. 8, 2023
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A mistrial has been declared in Jasper County Circuit Court in the case against a former Laurel police officer accused of aggravated assault.

According to Jasper County Circuit Clerk Billy G. Rayner, Circuit Court Judge Stanley Sorey announced Tuesday that the jury could not come to a unanimous verdict in the trial against Christopher Wade Robertson.

Robertson was on trial for one count of aggravated assault in relation to a 2018 incident. He and former Laurel Police Department officer Anthony Bryce Gilbert were accused of beating a man who reportedly sped away from a traffic checkpoint and led them on a chase in Jasper County.

Both men pleaded not guilty.

In February 2022, Gilbert was found guilty of aggravated assault.

Robertson’s trial began on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at the Jasper County Courthouse in Paulding.

This story will be updated if more information is provided.

