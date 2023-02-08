Win Stuff
LIST: Pine Belt storm shelters open for severe weather

Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, is a First Alert Weather Alert Day.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With the chance of severe weather in the area, some storm shelters in the Pine Belt will be open Wednesday.

The Lamar County Emergency Management Agency said its shelter, located at 105 Central Industrial Row in Purvis, will be open at 5 p.m. in anticipation of severe weather. It will close as soon as the threat of severe weather has passed.

The Forrest County Emergency Management said its 361 Safe Room, located at 946 Sullivan Drive in Hattiesburg, will be open at 5:30 p.m. and remain open for the duration of the tornado watch.

This story will be updated if more information is provided.

