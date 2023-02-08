Win Stuff
Laurel set to host Arbor Day festivities

Arbor Day festivities will begin at 9 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, at Euclid Park.
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:21 PM CST
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -The City of Laurel is getting ready for its annual Arbor Day celebration.

Every year, the Laurel City Council approves a proclamation to tell people about upcoming events.

“We support the people on the tree board who take care of the trees in our city, and Arbor Day is always a big event,” said Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee. “every year, we plant another tree that will be here hopefully hundreds of years.”

Laurel is known for being the longest-running active Tree City USA community in Mississippi.

