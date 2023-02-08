Win Stuff
Laurel prepares for Mardi Gras parade

The Fraternal Order of Police Laurel Lodge #2 will host its annual Mardi Gras parade this weekend.
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
The Fraternal Order of Police Laurel Lodge #2 will host its annual Mardi Gras parade this weekend.

The event will feature floats, vehicles and other surprises. Attendees can also catch favorites like beads, moon pies and medallions.

The floats in the parade will also go to benefit “Shop with a Cop,” an annual event at Christmas that helps give children a Christmas.

“Hopefully, we’ll have good weather this Saturday, believe they roll around 6:30 p.m. and it takes the standard Christmas parade route,” said Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox. “Hope everybody (knows) this is a family-friendly Mardi Gras parade. We don’t get quite as into it as some of our friends down in New Orleans do, but everybody seems to have a good time.”

The Mardi Gras parade is at 6:30 p.m. in downtown Laurel.

For more Mardi Gras parades in the Pine Belt, click HERE.

