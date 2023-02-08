Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Jupiter now has the most moons in the solar system

Jupiter now has the highest number of moons in the solar system, according to astronomers.
Jupiter now has the highest number of moons in the solar system, according to astronomers.(NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS|)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Scientists say Jupiter has some new bragging rights in our solar system besides being the largest planet.

According to astronomers, it also has the most moons after they recently discovered more than 12 orbiting around the planet.

This new discovery brings the total number of confirmed moons around Jupiter to 92.

Astronomers used a high-powered telescope in Hawaii to discover the moons about 20 months ago.

A second telescope in Chile captured similar images last August, and follow-up observations confirmed the new discovery.

Saturn has the second-highest number of moons in the solar system with 83, while Uranus and Neptune take third and fourth place with 27 and 14 respectively.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Mississippi Memaw’ reaching thousands on Tik Tok
‘Mississippi Memaw’ reaching thousands on TikTok
McClain Lodge receives multiple USDA violations
USDA cites McClain Lodge for multiple violations
Recovery effort underway after man working on barge slips, falls into Mississippi River
Recovery effort underway after man working on barge slips, falls into Mississippi River
(Source: Pixabay)
The 25 most popular baby names for boys and girls born in Mississippi are...
Grounds of sacred Mississippi Choctaw burial ground vandalized
Grounds of sacred Mississippi Choctaw burial ground vandalized

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of...
LIVE: Biden aims to deliver reassurance in State of Union address
Texas authorities report Kenneth English was arrested with more than 100 outstanding warrants.
Man with more than 100 warrants arrested after holding up traffic, authorities say
Jones College hosted annual Region 5 USASkills Competition
SkillsUSA Region 5 Competition held at Jones College
FILE - Ukrainian soldiers on their positions in the frontline near Soledar, Donetsk region,...
Germany, Denmark, Netherlands pledge Ukraine Leopard 1 tanks