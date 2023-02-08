Win Stuff
Jones College launches its first-ever mobile app

The app includes class schedules, campus maps, payments and events students can access.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -There’s now a new technology platform at Jones College for students.

The college has created its first-ever mobile app. It includes class schedules, campus maps, payments and events students can access.

Over the last year, the I.T. and marketing teams have worked together to design this app to enhance the student experience. Finee Ruffin, executive vice president of marketing, said each component was carefully thought through.

“So it brings everything to one app on a student’s phone,” said Ruffin. “Our goal is always to meet students where they are and we know they are on their mobile phones all the time, so that’s what we did. We brought it to them.”

The free Jones College app is now fully available for download and it’s located in the Apple App store or on Google Play.

“It keeps you up to date on everything,” said Jenna Jones, a Jones College student. “It has all your assignments, all your schedule (and) all that. Your payment balances just everything.”

The app is limited to access for those with Jones College credentials only.

‘Mississippi Memaw’ reaching thousands on Tik Tok
McClain Lodge receives multiple USDA violations
Recovery effort underway after man working on barge slips, falls into Mississippi River
The 25 most popular baby names for boys and girls born in Mississippi are...
Grounds of sacred Mississippi Choctaw burial ground vandalized
