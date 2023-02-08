Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Jackson man sentenced to 12 years on federal charges

A Jackson man was sentenced to 12 years on federal charges
A Jackson man was sentenced to 12 years on federal charges(Gray Television)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From United States U.S. Attorney’s Office/Southern District of Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) -  A Jackson man was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for assault on a law enforcement officer and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

De’Vadrick Markevin Booker, 24, was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Jackson.

Following a three-day trial in November 2022, a federal jury returned a guilty verdict against Booker.

The evidence at trial showed that on Sept. 8, 2020, an ATF agent responded to assist Jackson Police Department officers with an ongoing investigation of an exchange of gunfire in a residential area of the city.

As the agent drove down a residential street in the area of the gunfire, Booker emerged and fired several shots at the agent, hitting his car.

The agent escaped injury.

“But by the grace of God, this federal agent did not become a statistic,” said United States Attorney Darren LaMarca. “For the next 12 years, the citizens of Jackson are safer from this defendant.]

The U. S. Attorney’s office will not waiver in its commitment to prosecute those violent criminals who have no respect for the law or human life.”

The case also was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

“The collaborative effort of federal, state and local law enforcement has led to the lengthy sentencing of this offender and is another example of our commitment to reduce violent crime in the City of Jackson and surrounding areas,” said ATF New Orleans Special Agent in Charge Kurt Thielhorn. “ATF will continue to work tirelessly to protect our communities and hold accountable those who threaten our safety.”

LaMarca and Thielhorn announced Booker’s sentence Wednesday.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica S. Terrill, Kevin J. Payne, and Bert Carraway prosecuted the case.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recovery effort underway after man working on barge slips, falls into Mississippi River
Recovery effort underway after man working on barge slips, falls into Mississippi River
McClain Lodge receives multiple USDA violations
USDA cites McClain Lodge for multiple violations
Grounds of sacred Mississippi Choctaw burial ground vandalized
Grounds of sacred Mississippi Choctaw burial ground vandalized
Joven Dorsey, 38, of Hattiesburg.
Missing Hattiesburg man located, safe
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee

Latest News

Circuit Court Judge Stanley Sorey announced Tuesday that the jury could not come to a unanimous...
Mistrial declared in former LPD officer’s case
Darrin Everett is charged with failure to yield to blue light, possession of methamphetamine,...
Suspect leads Jones, Forrest & Petal law enforcement on pursuit before arrest
An MDOT traffic camera on the Evelyn Gandy Parkway captured the pursuit and the suspect vehicle...
Darrin Everett Arrest
Jerry Lawler
Jerry Lawler suffers stroke at Florida home