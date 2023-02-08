Covington Co. Hospital honors first responders during acute, critical care workshop

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Several Covington County first responders were recognized Tuesday for their life-saving work in 2022.

Paramedics Slade Purvis, Bobbie Mooney and Amy Magee and EMTs John Kubala, Merrick Allen and Jim Stanford were honored for their efforts in saving lives at Covington County Hospital.

They were recognized at the Collins Civic Center during a continuing education seminar for acute and critical care providers.

The event was being held in recognition of American Heart Month.

“It’s a fantastic feeling, I’ve been a paramedic for about a year and a half now,” said Slade Purvis. “I went into the EMT class to have a little experience, had a newborn daughter and when I got into it, I fell in love with it.”

“(These first responders) don’t receive enough recognition as it is, but this is something we started a few years ago,” said Todd Jones, director of Ambulance Service for Covington County Hospital. “Tell them thank you instead of getting on them about negative things. Showing the positive what they’re actually doing in our community, helping people.”

The seminar wraps up Wednesday. About 100 people are attending.

