30+ businesses to attend ‘EmployAbility Job Fair’  in Southaven 

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mississippi Department of Employment Security and the Department of Rehabilitation Services will be hosting the “30+ Ready-to-Hire Business Attending Governer’s EmployAbility Job Fair” in Southaven on Thursday.

The event will take place at Brown Missionary Baptist Church located at 980 Stateline Road East. from 9:00 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“We are happy to have this partnership with the Mississippi Department of Employment Security’s Governor’s Job Fair Network of Mississippi to help employees with disabilities who are ready for career placement visit and interview with ready-to-hire employers in-person all in one location,” stated Cameron Stubbs MDRS Special Projects Coordinator for North Mississippi.

Listed below are the confirmed employers:

· Aluma-Form - Manufacturing Associates, Machine Techs, Material Handlers, Welders, Maintenance Techs

· Amazon - Warehouse

· Associates Wholesale Grocers - Warehouse Picker, Sanitation

· Baptist Memorial Hospital - Desoto

· Barrett Distribution Center

· Bollinger Mississippi Shipbuilding - Shipfitter, Pipefitter, Pipe Welder, Electrician, Engineers

· Brenda Richardson Memorial Care Home - DSP, Community Service Manager, Home Manager, RA

· Citizens National Bank - Customer Service Representative (Teller)

· Comfort Keepers - Caregiver (Licensed or Not Licensed), Home Health Aide, Certified Nursing Assistant, Medical Assistant, Personal Care Assistant

· Contract Fabricators - Fitters, Welders, Machine Operators, Painters, Engineers, Drafting, Machinists, Quality Control

· Dr. Benjamin L. Hooks Job Corps Center - Instructor, Maintenance Spec, Advisors, Security Officers, Admissions Counselor, HR Specialist, Cooks, Data Integrity Clerk, RN, LPN

· FedEx Express - Handler, Material Handler

· FedEx Ground Olive Branch - Package Handler

· Finch Henry Job Corp - Security, Residential Counselor

· Future Electronics Corp.

· Galliano Marine Services - Mariners

· Gold Strike Casino Resort - Executive Host, Table Games Dealer, IT Technician, Security Officer, Housekeeper, Counter Worker, Restaurant Cook, Maintenance Engineer, Lounge/Food Server, Banquet Server, Baker, Bartender Apprentice, Players Club Rep, Sous Chef

· Hill Services - Plumbing Apprentice, Mechanic, HVAC Technician, Industrial Services Laborer

· Hyosung HICO - Associate Manufacturing Tech, Plan Engineer, Test Lab Inspector

· IG Design Group Americas - Machine Operators 2nd Shift, Manufacturing Lead 1st & 2nd Shifts

· JANTRAN - Deckhands, Engineers

· Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare - All Open Positions

· Millennium Search - Customer Service Representative, Forklift Operator, Material Handler, Housekeeper

· Milwaukee Tool - Order Fulfillment, Assemblers, Equipment Operators, Kitting

· Mississippi Child Protection Services

· Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services - Benefits Program Specialist, Rehabilitation Associate, Rehabilitation Specialist, Vocational Training Instructor, Social Services Program Coordinator

· Niteo Products - 2nd Shift Machine Operator, Maintenance Technician, 2nd Shift Maintenance Technician, Machine Operator, Forklift Operator, Lab Technician

· PFSweb Inc. - DC Warehouse Operatives (Picker/Packer, DC General Manager, DC Supervisor, DC Inventory Clerk, DC Team Lead

· Planters Bank & Trust Company

· Quality Healthcare - LPN, RN, PCA, CNA

· Regions Bank - Relationship Banker I, Contact Center Phone Banker, Relationship Banker II

· Sephora

· SRVS (Shelby Residential and Vocational Services) - Direct Support Professionals

· Teleflex - Distribution Associate I, Forklift Operator

· Unity Healthcare Services - CNA, Homemaker

· Walmart Fulfillment - System Clerk, Multi-Skill Tech, Maintenance Tech, Shipping Clerk

· Westrock - Machine Operator

Anyone who is currently looking for employment: full-time, part-time, internships, or summer help are welcome to attend. High School and college-aged individuals are welcome as well.

