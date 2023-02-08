02/08 Ryan’s “Foggy, then Stormy” Wednesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Yesterday I mentioned we’d likely be dealing with some fog this morning as our humidity shot up ahead of today/tonight’s front. That lead to the entire Pine Belt being under a Dense Fog Advisory until at least 9 AM, though I didn’t see many areas reporting at dense fog criteria (a quarter mile of visibility or less) using the cameras. Still, expect you may see some lingering issues as late as 10 AM, especially in fog-prone/calm areas. That’s the biggest issue for this morning, which was another 10 degrees warmer than yesterday...low rising into the mid-to-upper 60s. This afternoon will continue warming as well, getting us into the mid 70s despite the cloud cover and rising shower chances we’ll see in the afternoon. I’m only expecting showers for most of the day, but once we head past sunset and into the nighttime hours thunderstorms become more likely, so lets focus on that....

Our severe threat today has been upgraded thanks to rising instability. Yesterday we saw our level one risk move up to a level two, and this morning the northwestern third of the Pine Belt was placed under a level three. It looks like the worst will stay around the Jackson area, but we are right on the edge of where those strong storms are expect to begin weakening, so there may still be some lingering as they move into the area. Due to the timing of when these are coming in, from 7 PM - 1 AM, we’re once again greatly recommending you have a way to receive storm warnings. If you have a weather radio or have already downloaded our app, don’t worry...you’re good to go. If you don’t have a weather radio, you can still purchase them from a few local retailers, though they will require some programming to work for your specific area. Our app will also provide you with those warnings assuming your phone is geographically located within the warning box, which can be lifesaving information...particularly during these overnight potential severe events. Remember, nothing concerning is expected until shortly after sunrise so be sure to stay tuned to WDAM 7 throughout the day for the latest updates.

