Sandersville mobile home fire under investigation

The investigation is continuing with fire scene analysis and interviews.
The investigation is continuing with fire scene analysis and interviews.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 9:56 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SANDERSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is assisting the State Fire Marshal’s Office with the investigation of a mobile home fire in Sandersville.

The fire happened on Sunday at approximately 6 p.m. It reportedly left an adult male resident with serious injuries.

Man pulled from burning mobile home in Sandersville

JCSD Sergeant JD Carter, who serves as the County Fire Investigator, has been assisting at the scene along with other JCSD investigators who scanned the fire scene with the JCSD FARO digital scanning device.

The investigation is continuing with fire scene analysis and interviews.

