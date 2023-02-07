Recovery effort underway after man working on barge slips, falls into Mississippi River

ADAMS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A recovery effort is underway after a man working on a barge slipped and fell into the Mississippi River Tuesday morning.

It happened near the Natchez Port in Adams County, according to Emergency Management Agency Director Brad Bradford.

Little information has been made available about the man, 50, from Louisiana.

Several agencies are assisting in the recovery effort, including police, volunteer fire teams, search and rescue crews, and the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

They will search until nightfall, Bradford says.

Authorities have set up a command post at the Natchez Adams County Port on L.E. Barry Road.

