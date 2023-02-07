Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Mississippi lawmakers push for Second Amendment Privacy Act

Conservative lawmakers are fighting to protect the Second Amendment in Mississippi.
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 7:51 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Conservative lawmakers are fighting to protect the Second Amendment in Mississippi.

The Second Amendment Privacy Act bill has been passed by the Mississippi House Judiciary Committee B. The bill aims to prevent credit card companies from being able to share information about legal gun and ammunition purchases by consumers in the state.

“I’m a big supporter of the Second Amendment,” said Jansen Owen, Miss. House District 106 representative. “I believe it’s a fundamental right in our Constitution, and it’s one of my one of the things I ran on was to protect the Second Amendment rights of my constituents. I believe that this new rule will be used to target gun owners who are lawfully exercising their Second Amendment rights, and I believe this legislation will go a long way in preventing that from happening here in Mississippi.”

If this bill is passed by the House and Senate, it will be sent to Miss. Gov. Tate Reeves for the final mark of approval.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rasheem Ryelle Carter, 25, Fayette, was reported missing by the Laurel Police Department on...
Protest held in Taylorsville in connection to Rasheem Carter’s death investigation
‘Mississippi Memaw’ reaching thousands on Tik Tok
‘Mississippi Memaw’ reaching thousands on TikTok
‘It was basically a lover’s quarrel’: Man killed by girlfriend’s ex-husband while visiting...
‘It was basically a lover’s quarrel’: Man killed by girlfriend’s ex-husband while visiting Mississippi
Firefighters immediately began an offensive fire attack, but the home sustained major damage to...
Man pulled from burning mobile home in Sandersville
Shirley Varnado
‘I am thankful to be alive:’ Hinds County election commissioner carjacked in Jackson

Latest News

Mississippi lawmakers push for Second Amendment Privacy Act
Second Amendment Privacy Act
Mississippi State Capitol
Proposal still alive to bring back ballot initiative but with significant changes
Senate Judiciary B Committee Chairman Joey Fillingane, R-Sumrall, explains the various sections...
Mississippi weighs easing restrictions on public hospitals
A pair of Republican House lawmakers have proposed bills that would expand school choice and...
SD Republican lawmakers want to expand school choice