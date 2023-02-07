Missing man reported in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help locating a missing man.

HPD said 38-year-old Joven Dorsey, Hattiesburg, was last seen on Sunday, Feb. 5, around 2:30 p.m., on Miller Street, according to family members.

Dorsey was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black pants and orange tennis shoes.

If you have any information pertaining to his whereabouts, please contact HPD at (601)-544-7900.

