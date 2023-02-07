Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Missing man reported in Hattiesburg

Joven Dorsey, 38, of Hattiesburg.
Joven Dorsey, 38, of Hattiesburg.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help locating a missing man.

HPD said 38-year-old Joven Dorsey, Hattiesburg, was last seen on Sunday, Feb. 5, around 2:30 p.m., on Miller Street, according to family members.

Dorsey was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black pants and orange tennis shoes.

MISSING PERSON: Hattiesburg Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. Joven Dorsey, 38, of...

Posted by Hattiesburg Police Department (Official) on Tuesday, February 7, 2023

If you have any information pertaining to his whereabouts, please contact HPD at (601)-544-7900.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Mississippi Memaw’ reaching thousands on Tik Tok
‘Mississippi Memaw’ reaching thousands on TikTok
McClain Lodge receives multiple USDA violations
USDA cites McClain Lodge for multiple violations
(Source: Pixabay)
The 25 most popular baby names for boys and girls born in Mississippi are...
Recovery effort underway after man working on barge slips, falls into Mississippi River
Recovery effort underway after man working on barge slips, falls into Mississippi River
FILE - Deputies believe there was a malfunction with the front two tires, causing the tractor...
Father killed, 7-year-old son injured in farm tractor crash

Latest News

-
LPD releases stats from January grant period
Jerry Lawler
Jerry Lawler suffers stroke at Florida home
Recovery effort underway after man working on barge slips, falls into Mississippi River
Recovery effort underway after man working on barge slips, falls into Mississippi River
A place where confidence is built and the history is rich. A hair salon, especially in the...
Combing Through the Roots: A history of African American hair