Missing man reported in Hattiesburg
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help locating a missing man.
HPD said 38-year-old Joven Dorsey, Hattiesburg, was last seen on Sunday, Feb. 5, around 2:30 p.m., on Miller Street, according to family members.
Dorsey was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black pants and orange tennis shoes.
If you have any information pertaining to his whereabouts, please contact HPD at (601)-544-7900.
