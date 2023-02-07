Win Stuff
LRMA hosting concert for Black History Month

By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:36 PM CST
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lauren Rogers Museum of Art is celebrating Black History Month with a concert this Friday, Feb. 10.

The idea is not only to showcase artwork by African Americans who have shaped the history of the museum but also to celebrate the community of Laurel as well.

“[It] gives us a great opportunity to celebrate we have a really good, nice collection of African American works here at the museum and anytime we can bring in, especially a music performance, which we try to do each year in February, and, so this gives us an opportunity to highlight that culture and to celebrate it,” said George Bassi, the director of the museum.“It’s an important part of not only the museum but (also) an important part of our community.”

The free concert will be held in the American Gallery starting at 6:30 p.m.

