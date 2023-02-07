LPD releases stats from January grant period

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department said statistics in relation to an Impaired Driver Grant and Traffic Services Grant continue to show positive results.

The January stats were as follows:

204 tickets

17 DUI arrests

2 drug arrests

3 felony arrests

“That was 17 drunk drivers that did not go on to hurt others or themselves,” said LPD Chief Tommy Cox.

Any persons with information about this or any other case are encouraged to call LPD at (601)-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-428-STOP(7867).

