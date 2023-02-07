Win Stuff
LPD releases stats from January grant period

-
-(wdam)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department said statistics in relation to an Impaired Driver Grant and Traffic Services Grant continue to show positive results.

The January stats were as follows:

  • 204 tickets
  • 17 DUI arrests
  • 2 drug arrests
  • 3 felony arrests

“That was 17 drunk drivers that did not go on to hurt others or themselves,” said LPD Chief Tommy Cox.

Any persons with information about this or any other case are encouraged to call LPD at (601)-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-428-STOP(7867).

