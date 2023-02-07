Win Stuff
Biloxi Shuckers has a new owner


The Biloxi Shuckers announced Tuesday that Biloxi Baseball LLC has sold the franchise to Shuckers Baseball, LLC.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi Shuckers announced Tuesday that Biloxi Baseball LLC, operated by managing partner Ken Young, has sold the franchise to Shuckers Baseball, LLC, a Mississippi entity owned and operated by John Tracy.

Hunter Reed, Biloxi Shuckers General Manager, says John Tracy brings extensive experience running successful businesses and a passion for the game of baseball.

“Our organization is excited to carry on the tradition of baseball in Biloxi with John, and we thank Ken for everything he did for our community and team,” Reed said.

John Tracy says Ken Young, Hunter Reed and the Biloxi Shuckers have done an excellent job since they started in 2015, and he’s looking forward to continuing that success with his new position.

“We are eager to build on the customer experience and provide even more events at MGM Park for all ages,” Tracy said.

The Biloxi Shuckers say the new ownership will provide “capital, resources and a dedication to the fan experience to mobilize future growth ensuring that the Biloxi Shuckers continue to be a pillar in the community.”

Ken Young says it’s been an honor leading the Shuckers and being a part of the Biloxi community.

“The Biloxi Shuckers are in good hands with John as his track record of building organizations and supporting communities makes him a perfect fit,” Young said. “I will continue to root for Biloxi and will remain a Shuckers fan for life.”

