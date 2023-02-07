AAA Ambulance Service receives 2 new ambulances in Forrest Co.

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The AAA Ambulance Service in Forrest County recently received two new ambulances.

The state-of-the-art medical rigs now have advanced technology including a LUCAS device that performs automated CPR and a Power-LOAD stretcher system.

Chuck Carter, CEO of AAA Ambulances, said each ambulance costs around $160,000, and that’s without any equipment except for the stretcher and the power load.

“The Power-LOAD stretcher system removes the problem of paramedics and EMTs having to pick patients up multiple times when they go on a call,” said Carter. “The only lifting that they will have to do is to move the patient from the ground or the bed to the stretcher.”

The county used its American Recuse Plan Act money to purchase the ambulances, according to David Hogan, president of the Forrest County Board of Supervisors.

“This ARPA money that the federal government grant has provided has helped us be able to do things like this to help upgrade the services,” said Hogan. “And we believe that AAA ambulances are the premier service in the Pine Belt.”

The AAA Ambulance Service is owned by three entities including Forrest County, the City of Hattiesburg and Forrest General.

