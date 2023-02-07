02/07 Ryan’s “Getting Cloudy” Tuesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Expect to only get a taste of sunshine and even a few spotty showers today as clouds move in ahead of tomorrow’s front. That said I’d like to be clear I don’t believe today will be a “rainy” day as much as it’ll be a “cloudy” day with a stray shower in the afternoon. The cloud cover wasn’t the only change we saw today, our morning low also increased by an average of 10 degrees! That had lows out of the mid 30s and into the mid-to-upper 40s and low 50s across the area. They’ll rise further into the 60s by tomorrow morning, where I expect we’ll also find some fog...likely dense fog in at least a few areas. This afternoon won’t be any warmer than yesterday, and may actually be a degree or so cooler thanks to the increasing cloud cover. Wednesday’s high will increase even further before the rain moves in, but outside of a rare shower this afternoon, we’ll have to wait until tomorrow afternoon for more consistent rain.

Right now Wednesday’s rain chance is sitting around 50%, with showers and potential thunderstorms expected by the late afternoon/evening. Yesterday this time period only carried a level 1 risk of severe weather, but that has now been upgraded to a level 2. I still expect any severe weather development to be highly conditional, requiring a few things to fall into place before it’ll be a likely concern instead of just a possibility. We’ll continue to monitor the situation and update as needed, so be sure to stay tuned for more on tomorrow afternoon/evening tonight, tomorrow morning, and for midday to stay on top of it.

