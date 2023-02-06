West Lamar residents under boil water notice

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A boil water notice is in effect for parts of west Lamar County.

The West Lamar Water Association said the notice is due to an emergency repair.

Customers affected include those along WPA Road between the Old Hwy 24 intersection to 429 WPA Road and those along Bill Dickens Lane and White Road. Around 30 homes are in the affected area.

The notice will be in effect until all water samples are approved.

The WLWA said they wanted to remind customers to boil water used for human consumption for at least one (1) minute when service is restored.

