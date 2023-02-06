USM student earns Berkeley Lab Doctoral Fellowship

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A student at the University of Southern Mississippi has been awarded a distinguished, competitive doctoral fellowship.

Yunfei Wang, a fourth-year graduate student, has been awarded an Advanced Light Source Doctoral Fellowship at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory in Berkeley, Calif., and is the first student from Mississippi university to receive the fellowship.

She will spend her 2023-2024 academic year serving in the fellowship, furthering her research in polymer science.

A native of Tieling, China, Wang earned her undergraduate degree in engineering at the University of Electronic Science and Technology in China in 2016 and her Master of Science at Lanzhou University in 2019.

“When I received this news, I was excited and I shared it with my advisor and parents and received congratulations from them. Then, that day was December 24th so I think it was the best gift for Christmas,” said Wang.

Wang is excited to begin the next chapter in her life and represent Southern Miss across the country.

