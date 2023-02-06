Win Stuff
USM holds memorial concert for longtime professor

Family members, friends and former students gathered at Marsh Hall to honor the legacy of Denny Behm,
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 11:27 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Family, friends and former students gathered at Marsh Hall to honor the legacy of Denny Behm, who was over the University of Mississippi Horn Studio and left a huge impact on students’ lives.

“A lot of really, really amazing players came through his studio, and is just phenomenal to see how many people are doing different things in their lives now,” said Mary Wood, who helped to organize the event. “Not necessarily all within the music profession, but successful in each of their careers, and that’s all because of Denny’s nurturing them as a teacher.”

One former student, Brad Gemeinhardt said Behm had a significant impact during his formative years, leading him to a successful career with the Metropolitan Opera.

“He really introduced me to a lot of ideas and concepts and ways of approaching music that I had never experienced before, and it’s something that’s stuck with me throughout my whole career,” said Gemeinhardt.

A lifelong friend, Erik Ralske said Behm’s legacy goes far beyond his musical career.

“He was a role model, an example of how one should lead their life from his generous heart,” said Ralske. “He donated a kidney when he was sixty-five to a childhood friend and he did so much for this community here.”

Behm worked at USM for 29 years.

