US Forest Service conducting prescribed burn in Wayne Co.

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The United States Forest Service is asking drivers to use caution while traveling in the Chickasawhay Ranger District.

The service will be conducting a 1,200-acre prescribed burn in Wayne County near Brewertown.

Crews will be working in the area of Brewertown Road, Ellis Brewer Road and Boutwell Road Monday.

The public should use caution in this area.

