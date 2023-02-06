Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

US Forest Service conducting prescribed burn in Wayne Co.

USDA Forest Service Logo
USDA Forest Service Logo(U.S. Forest Service Facebook Page)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The United States Forest Service is asking drivers to use caution while traveling in the Chickasawhay Ranger District.

The service will be conducting a 1,200-acre prescribed burn in Wayne County near Brewertown.

Crews will be working in the area of Brewertown Road, Ellis Brewer Road and Boutwell Road Monday. 

The public should use caution in this area.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It was basically a lover’s quarrel’: Man killed by girlfriend’s ex-husband while visiting...
‘It was basically a lover’s quarrel’: Man killed by girlfriend’s ex-husband while visiting Mississippi
Rasheem Ryelle Carter, 25, Fayette, was reported missing by the Laurel Police Department on...
Protest held in Taylorsville in connection to Rasheem Carter’s death investigation
‘Mississippi Memaw’ reaching thousands on Tik Tok
‘Mississippi Memaw’ reaching thousands on TikTok
Shirley Varnado
‘I am thankful to be alive:’ Hinds County election commissioner carjacked in Jackson
Firefighters immediately began an offensive fire attack, but the home sustained major damage to...
Man pulled from burning mobile home in Sandersville

Latest News

Hattiesburg's Craft Beer festival is set for March 4
Hattiesburg Craft Beer Festival set for March 4
.
USM holds memorial concert for longtime professor - RAW
Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 2/6
Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 2/6
(Source: Pixabay)
The 25 most popular baby names for boys and girls born in Mississippi are...