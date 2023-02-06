Southern Miss looking for more campus police

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi Campus Police are looking to add more officers to the department.

With an enrollment of more than 14,000 students and 17 D-1 sports, university police are tasked with responding to emergencies and traffic control.

Chief Rusty Keyes says that the department not only handles traditional crimes on campus, but they are also in a unique position as a support system for young adults adjusting to life away from home.

“We help our faculty, staff, and students unlock their car if needed,” said Chief Keyes. “We’ll help them change a tire. We’ll jump them off; whatever it may be.

Be it a medical need or whatever it may be, we are there for them traditionally and non-traditionally. We serve all facets of what a law enforcement department will do.”

The department currently has 40 officers serving on its campuses in Hattiesburg, Long Beach and Ocean Springs.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.