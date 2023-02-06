Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Sean Payton makes first appearance as Denver Broncos head coach

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sean Payton was officially introduced as the new head coach for the Denver Broncos on Monday, Feb. 6.

Payton signed a five-year deal with the team Friday.

Payton said after signing the deal he wants to return the Broncos to a winning culture.

One of the biggest challenges will be turning things around for quarterback Russell Wilson after his very rough start with the Broncos last season.

The Broncos finished the 2022 season with a 5-12 record, last in their division.

The Broncos said in a statement, “Sean Payton is an outstanding leader and a Super Bowl champion with a brilliant offensive mind. The team is excited to welcome him as the new head coach.”

Payton, who coached the New Orleans Saints to a victory in Super Bowl XLIV, retired before the 2022 season but remained under contract. In order to hire him, the Broncos traded several picks to New Orleans.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Mississippi Memaw’ reaching thousands on Tik Tok
‘Mississippi Memaw’ reaching thousands on TikTok
FILE - Deputies believe there was a malfunction with the front two tires, causing the tractor...
Father killed, 7-year-old son injured in farm tractor crash
(Source: Pixabay)
The 25 most popular baby names for boys and girls born in Mississippi are...
Rasheem Ryelle Carter, 25, Fayette, was reported missing by the Laurel Police Department on...
Protest held in Taylorsville in connection to Rasheem Carter’s death investigation
Mississippi company makes paint to be used on field at Super Bowl LVII

Latest News

A sports book clerk counts money at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, N.J., Monday,...
Super Bowl betting projected to reach $16 billion this year
FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers senior defensive assistant Brian Flores works with the defense as...
Vikings hire Brian Flores as defensive coordinator
Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods stands on the sidelines during the second half...
Report: Saints expected to hire Joe Woods as defensive coordinator
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown celebrates after their victory over the Pittsburgh...
Forget the per capita, Mississippi will have most Super Bowl players