Runnelstown residents under boil water notice
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Residents in parts of Runnelstown are under a boil water notice until further notice.
According to the Runnelstown Utility District, the boil water notice is a precautionary measure after a water main break reduced system water pressure. The affected areas include Pumping Station Road to Hinton Loop North and Morriston Road.
For more information, call 601-584-6386 or 601-549-1258.
