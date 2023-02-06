Win Stuff
Protest held in Taylorsville in connection to Rasheem Carter’s death investigation

Rasheem Ryelle Carter, 25, Fayette, was reported missing by the Laurel Police Department on...
Rasheem Ryelle Carter, 25, Fayette, was reported missing by the Laurel Police Department on Oct. 4.(Laurel Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - There were reports of multiple law enforcement agencies gathered in Taylorsville to monitor a protest in connection to the death investigation of Rasheem Carter.

Despite high tensions and law enforcement reports of armed attendees, Smith County Sheriff Joel Houston said that the protest has ended. No incidents were reported.

The Laurel Police Department reported that 25-year-old Carter, Fayette, was reported missing last year. He was reported last seen on Oct. 2, 2022, at the Super 8 hotel in Laurel.

In November 2022, the Smith County Sheriff’s Department reported that remains were located in a wooded area just south of Taylorsville. The remains were believed to be Carter’s.

This is the second protest that WDAM 7 has reported in Taylorsville.

At the end of 2022, a march was held demanding answers about Carter’s death.

Houston said the case is being investigated by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

